22-year-old killed in Ashby motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Ashby, Massachusetts.

Police said they were called to the crash on Greenville around just before 6 p.m. The motorcyclist, identified as a 22-year-old from Fitchburg, was taken to Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe he was riding southbound on Greenville Road when he lost control of the bike coming around a curve and skidded off the road.

No other injuries were reported.

The Ashby Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) Unit are investigating.