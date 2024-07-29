22-year-old killed in Newbury, Vt. crash

A 22-year-old died in a crash early Sunday morning in Newbury, Vermont.

Vermont State Police say troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Wallace Hill Rd. around 5:37 a.m. and found a totaled Jeep Wrangler near Stark Trail.

The driver, identified as Daniel Sweet, of Newbury, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows Sweet was traveling north on Wallace Hill Road when his Jeep left the roadway just after the intersection of Stark Trail and rolled over. Sweet, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, according to police.



It's unclear why Sweet's Jeep left the road.

Wallace Hill Rd. was shut down in the area following the crash, and motorists were told to seek alternate routes.

Anyone that may have witnessed what happened is encouraged to contact police at 802-748-3111. An investigation is ongoing.