22-year-old mother, newborn killed in New Year's Day fire in Vermont

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino and Marc Fortier

A 22-year-old mother and her 12-day-old son were killed when fire broke out at a home in western Vermont on New Year's Day, authorities said Friday.

The fire on Chunks Brook Road in Sandgate was reported around 11:30 a.m., according to Vermont State Police. Fire departments from numerous Vermont and New York towns responded to the scene and were ultimately able to bring the blaze under control.

Two people were found dead at the scene and two others were taken to hospitals in New York for treatment. The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Nicole Grogan and her 12-day-old son, Oliver Stratton. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Members of the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit continue to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. State police detectives and troopers are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to the case is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421, leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON.

Sandgate is a small community of about 387 people in Bennington County.

