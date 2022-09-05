22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Portsmouth Crash

A 22-year-old is dead after his motorcycle and a car collided Saturday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police said.

Portsmouth police officers responded around 10:19 p.m. to the crash on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road and found the motorcyclist with serious injuries. He was taken to the Portsmouth emergency room where he later died from his injuries, police said.

He has since been identified as Jack Tizzard, of Kensington, NH. Police said the state medical examiner will determine Tizzard's exact cause of death; those results are still pending.

The driver of the car, identified as a 16-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries in the wreck. She did not seek medical treatment, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and struck the car. Police say the teen is cooperating with their investigation. There are no criminal charges pending at this time.

The Portsmouth Police Department would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or saw either the car or motorcycle prior to the collision. Detective Sgt. Brian Houde can be reached at 603-610-7601.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199, or submitted online here.