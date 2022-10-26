23 Charged in North Shore Drug Raid

Federal authorities in Massachusetts have announced charges against nearly two dozen people stemming from a drug raid Tuesday morning on the North Shore.

The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 23 people had been charged with "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances," a charge that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Rollins' office said the investigation, carried out by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Massachusetts State Police, seized tens of thousands of counterfeit Adderall pills that contained methamphetamine, as well as over 1,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

"Since taking office 10 months ago, we have worked tirelessly in collaboration with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to combat the deadly drug and opioid crisis poisoning our Commonwealth," Rollins said in a statement. "Last year we lost over 2,000 lives. Loved ones taken, stolen from us. And to be clear – counterfeit prescription pills being sold on the street are part of the problem. Swallowing a deadly drug can have the same fatal outcome as injecting one. These charges are an important step in slowing and ending the near constant stream of illegal drugs flowing into our communities."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The practice of disguising fentanyl and other dangerous drugs as prescription medication is especially nefarious for the dangers it poses to unsuspecting users and the new addictions it fuels," Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement. "I commend the DEA, our Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Trafficking Reduction and Enforcement task force, and the multiple partner agencies for their superb work interdicting this drug organization. The neighborhoods of the North Shore are safer today for their efforts."

The following 23 people are facing charges in the investigation:

Lawrence Michael Nagle, 32, of Saugus

Christopher Nagle, 28, of Revere

Nelson Mora, 29, of Lynn

Javier Bello, 27, of Beverly

Anthony Bryson, 33, of Billerica

Frantz Adolphe, 28, of Lynn

Raymond Kulakowski, 36, of Lynn

Soyanna Lages, 33, of Somerville

David Muise, 35, of Swampscott

David Delauri, 30, of Haverhill

Savannah Lee Bartone, 35, of Peabody

Lawrence M. Nagle Sr., AKA "Michael L. Nagle" and "Tony Dias," 54, of Lynn

Alexander Villar, 33 of Danvers

Kion Shepherd, 31, of Salem

Melvin Nieves, 23, of Lynn

Erick Solis Lopez, 24, of Salem

Christopher Tejeda, 21, of Lynn

Edward Ortiz, 32, of Swampscott

Justin Westmoreland, 24, of Saugus

Yaira Ramos-Rivera, 39, of Billerica

Jose Garcia, 45, of Boston's Roslindale neighborhood

Anna Bryson, 59, of Saugus

Chevon Dorce, 43, of Lynn

NBC10 Boston

An NBC10 Boston crew on Crescent Street in Swampscott captured a significant police presence, where officers were seen taking someone into custody, and carrying boxes that appeared to be labeled as "evidence."