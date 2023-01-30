23-Year-Old Facing Murder Charge After Deadly Holyoke Mall Shooting

A 23-year-old man was facing a murder charge Monday morning, after being taken into custody over the weekend in connection with a deadly shooting breaking out at a shopping mall in Holyoke, Massachusetts, according to prosecutors in Hampden County.

Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, who is from Springfield, is being charged with murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, following the shooting Saturday at the Holyoke Mall, according to a news release from the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

The Hampden County District Attorney's Office said the victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation Saturday between two other people at the Holyoke Mall.

In the news release, prosecutors said that the Holyoke Police Department got several emergency calls about an "active-shooter event" at the mall, which they said happened at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon within the mall.

Law enforcement was informed of an armed person, prosecutors continued, saying that officers encountered the man who had a gun and was taken into custody.

When police entered the salon, officers found a man who was hurt and ultimately died on scene from his injuries, authorities said.

The man killed was reportedly "attending" to Santana-Rodriguez, when another person who was known to the him walked into the salon, prosecutors said. That's when a confrontation began between Santana-Rodriguez and the other person, which escalated into a shooting, authorities said. The victim was shot during that confrontation, the DA's office said.

An active investigation remained underway Monday morning into the fatal shooting, which was being conducted by several agencies, including the Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden DA’s Office and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Homicide Unit.

Santana-Rodriguez was expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday.

The man who was killed has not been identified by authorities.