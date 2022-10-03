Local

23-Year-Old Somerville Man Dies After Rollover Crash on I-95 in Foxboro: State Police

One of the six young men seriously hurt in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Foxboro has died, according to state police

By Matt Fortin

One of the six men who were hurt in a rollover crash early Sunday morning along Interstate 95 in Foxboro while traveling back from a Rhode Island nightclub has died, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The six men were injured when an SUV crashed on the interstate just after 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to state troopers.

The 2009 Ford Expedition they were driving in rolled over multiple times on I-95 northbound, ejecting all six of them, according to MSP. The group was returning from a nightclub in Providence, when the driver lost control of the SUV, according to troopers.

Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville, died from his injuries after being transported to Boston Medical Center, state police said in a news release Monday.

Police provided this list of the other men who were in the SUV when it crashed:

  • A 22-year-old Tewksbury man who is believed to have been the driver, and who was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries
  • A 28-year-old Everett man who was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries
  • A 23-year-old Everett man who was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries
  • A 23-year-old Somerville man who was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries
  • A 23-year-old Peabody man who was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries

I-95 north was closed Sunday morning between exits 13 and 17, police said, with traffic rerouted onto Route 140. The roadway reopened by 6:30 a.m.

No further information was available. The crash and its cause remain under investigation.

