Massachusetts reported 10 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 25.

The state Department of Public Health reported a total of 2,417 coronavirus cases, an increase of nearly 600 from 1,838 on Wednesday. Officials have continued to warn that the number of cases statewide was likely to rise dramatically due to recent increases in testing for the virus.

The latest deaths included five men and one woman in their 80s, a man and a woman in their 70s, one man in his 90s and one man in his 50s. Most had preexisting conditions and had been hospitalized.

The majority of the confirmed cases in the Bay State continue to be in Middlesex County, with 538 people affected. Suffolk County now has 448 cases, followed by Norfolk County's 292 and Essex County's 247.

The number of patients hospitalized continues to grow, as well, with health officials saying Tuesday that 219 people have required hospitalization. Another 366 were not hospitalized, and 1,832 cases remain under investigation.

The cases are nearly equally divided between men and women, while those diagnosed with COVID-19 very greatly in age.

With Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker now extending statewide school closures to May 4, many parents who are still working are now scrambling to find childcare.

Only 53 teenagers and children have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 425 people have tested positive between the ages of 20 and 29, 433 between 30 and 39 years old, 386 between 40 and 49, 437 between 50 and 59, 329 between 60 and 69 and 352 who are 70 or older. The age of two people with the new coronavirus has yet to be determined.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he has submitted a request for federal disaster assistance to help provide support during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said the request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency would provide additional federal assistance to cities, towns, state agencies and nonprofits beyond his March 13 emergency declaration.

He also said the state continues to make progress on expanding its COVID-19 testing, with 21 labs now testing samples in the commonwealth. As of Wednesday, he said 20,000 people had been tested, up from just 2,600 a week ago.