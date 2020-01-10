25+ Fun Things to Do This Weekend in and Around Boston

The weather is going to warm up this weekend, making it the perfect time to head out and have some fun! From a chocolate tour of Harvard Square to Chris Lane at House of Blues, Marc Cohn at City Winery Boston, the 2020 Boston Travel & Adventure Show and everything in between, check out our weekend picks:

Friday, Jan. 10

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Friday Night Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. 7 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 8 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Piano Bar Singalong with Mel at Democracy Brewing

Don’t miss this piano bar singalong at Democracy Brewing with Mel. Request your favorites and sing along (song books are handed out). 8:30-11:30 p.m., Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Jan. 11

2020 Boston Travel & Adventure Show

Making travel plans in the new year? Then head to the 2020 Boston Travel & Adventure Show. Meet experts from more than 200 destinations around the globe to help you with your next trip, plus meet travel celebrity personalities and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston St., Boston.

Family Cafe: Lunar New Year Celebration

Join the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester and Family Engagement Network for this annual event celebrating the Lunar New Year. Enjoy: a dragon dance, traditional Vietnamese foods, face painting, a photo booth, family fun games, crafts and more 10 a.m. to Noon, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester, 35 Deer St., Dorchester.

New Year, New You Pajama Party

Boston Business Women invite you to their New Year, New You Pajama Party today featuring brunch, dancing, tarot card readings, meditation, life coaching and more. Noon to 3 p.m., Warehouse XI - Boston Event Space, 11 Sanborn Court, Somerville.

Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. Tours today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

Fenway Historic Pub Crawl

Learn about America’s oldest ballpark and the history of baseball in Boston while enjoying local Boston brews during Boston Crawling’s Fenway Pub Crawl. Tickets start at $39.99. 3-5:15 p.m., 82 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Chris Lane at House of Blues

American country music singer and songwriter Chris Lane brings his Big, Big Plans Tour to Boston tonight. Tickets start at $30. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Marc Cohn at City Winery

Grammy Award winning singer Marc Cohn takes the stage at City Winery tonight. Tickets start at $40. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston.

Trapped in the 90's at the Middle East

Enjoy all your favorite 90’s tunes tonight at the Middle East with DJ Moe Dee and hosted by Mr. PSA. This is an 18+ event and tickets are $8. 9 p.m., Middle East - Downstairs

472 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge,

Sunday, Jan. 12

Sensory Friendly Sunday at the USS Constitution Museum

Visitors of all ages can take part in this Sensory Friendly event at the USS Constitution Museum where you can learn about the history of America’s Ship of State in a quieter setting without loud sounds or flashing lights before the museum opens to the public. Registration is required. 9-10 a.m., USS Constitution Museum, 22 1st Ave., Boston.

2020 Boston Travel & Adventure Show

Making travel plans in the new year? Then head to the 2020 Boston Travel & Adventure Show. Meet experts from more than 200 destinations around the globe to help you with your next trip, plus meet travel celebrity personalities and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston St., Boston.

Row + Brew at Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf

Night Shift Brewing is teaming up with Row House for a row class and beer (or coffee). Tickets are $25 and include access to the workout with th Row House team and a token to redeem at Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf for one beer or coffee, plus 10% off your bill that day. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Night Shift Brewing- Lovejoy Wharf, 1 Lovejoy Wharf, Suite 101, Boston.

Jon B at City Winery Boston

Singer/songwriter Jon B. takes the stage for two shows today at City Winery Boston. Tickets start at $40. For the early show, doors open at 2 p.m., show starts at 4 p.m. For the second show, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8, City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St., Boston.

