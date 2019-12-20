25+ Great Events Happening This Weekend in and Around Boston

It’s the weekend before Christmas and if you are looking to get out and have some fun with family, or maybe you just need to get out and take a break from the holiday rush, there is plenty happening in and around the city. From Disney on Ice to the Holiday Pops to holiday movies, ice skating and more, there’s certainly something for everyone! Check out our picks:

Friday, Dec. 20

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more.9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market returns for its third year and this year welcomes 25 local pop-up artisans offering specialty goods and gifts, alongside permanent BPM vendors. Holiday Cre[EAT]or Market takes place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Snowmazing! at Boston Children’s Museum

Snowmazing! returns to the Boston Children’s Museum with Wheelock Family Theatre's Live Musical “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” sock skating, elves and more. Tickets are $10 per person (museum admission is required but not included). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

The 2019 Holiday Pops

The 2019 Holiday Pops is one of the most popular local traditions of the season. Enjoy performances filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-along and a visit from Santa Claus. Performances today at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is backthrough Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment

Enjoy non-stop family fun with four or your favorite Disney stories as Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to Boston. This new ice show showcases characters from “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid” and Frozen. Tickets start at $10. 7 p.m., Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston.

Urban Nutcracker

The Urban Nutcracker returns to Boston celebrating its 19th season at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky and also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied throughout the performance by a small live orchestra. Tickets start at $29. 7 p.m., Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

17th Annual A Christmas Celtic Sojourn

A Christmas Celtic Sojourn returns to Boston with a live holiday performance that has entertained audiences since 1986. Enjoy a lineup of musicians, singers and dancers from around the Celtic world for this can’t-miss holiday event. Tickets start at $25. 7:30 p.m., Cutler Majestic Theatre, 219 Tremont St., Boston.

“A Christmas Carol”

This year be sure to catch the North Shore Music Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a tradition you want to share with your friends and family. Dec. 6-22. 7:30 p.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. 7:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Merrimack Brewery Lights

Head to Budweiser’s Merrimack Brewery each Thursday through Sunday night all month long for some holiday magic at Brewery Lights 2019. This is a free, family friendly event. 5-9 p.m., 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH.

South Shore Holiday Trolley Tour

Celebrate the season with this adults-only trolley tour featuring some of the South Shore’s best holiday light displays, while enjoying holiday music and more. Halfway through the tour enjoy a stop at the Liberty Publick House in Holbrook for a complimentary glass of beer or wine, plus guests will receive surprise souvenirs to remember their event. Tickets are $49. 7-10 p.m., Wollaston T station.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Holiday Movie: “A Christmas Story”

Catch a viewing of “A Christmas Story” in The Anchor Winter Garden for this festive film showing as part of its showing of holiday music classics. 6-8 p.m., The Anchor Boston, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Cocoa With Characters

The kiddos will love meeting Curious George and having a special coao with characters at the Boston Children’s Museum this morning. Tickets are $40 and include early museum admission, hot chocolate bar, Snowmazing! Sock skating and the 10 a.m. performance of “Curious George: The Golden Meatball” and more. 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Snowmazing! at Boston Children’s Museum

Snowmazing! returns to the Boston Children’s Museum with Wheelock Family Theatre's Live Musical “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” sock skating, elves and more. Tickets are $10 per person (museum admission is required but not included). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment

Enjoy non-stop family fun with four or your favorite Disney stories as Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to Boston. This new ice show showcases characters from “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid” and Frozen. Tickets start at $10. Performances today at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston.

Winter Wonderland: A Benefit for Christmas in the City

Get out this weekend and enjoy this local holiday tradition featuring an indoor amusement park, along with Santa, carolers, crafts and more. Tickets are $20 (children under 3 are free) and event proceeds help support the annual Christmas in the City party for the homeless children of Boston. Noon to 4 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

DMMF Kids Breakfast & Skate with Santa

Enjoy breakfast and skating with Santa today with DMMF Kids at Warrior Ice Arena. All proceeds benefit DMMF kids, a branch of the Dennis Messing Memorial Foundation. All the fun starts at 10:30 a.m. with skating from 12:30-1:50 p.m. $25 per person (children 11 and under are $15) and tickets include breakfast, skating and skate rental. Warrior Ice Arena, 90 Guest St., Brighton.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“A Christmas Carol”

This year be sure to catch the North Shore Music Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a tradition you want to share with your friends and family. Dec. 6-22. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly.

Urban Nutcracker

The Urban Nutcracker returns to Boston celebrating its 19th season at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky and also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied throughout the performance by a small live orchestra. Tickets start at $29. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

The 2019 Holiday Pops

The 2019 Holiday Pops is one of the most popular local traditions of the season. Enjoy performances filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-along and a visit from Santa Claus. Performances today at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston.

17th Annual A Christmas Celtic Sojourn

A Christmas Celtic Sojourn returns to Boston with a live holiday performance that has entertained audiences since 1986. Enjoy a lineup of musicians, singers and dancers from around the Celtic world for this can’t-miss holiday event. Tickets start at $25. Performances today at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Cutler Majestic Theatre, 219 Tremont St., Boston.

Holiday Movie: “Home Alone”

Catch a viewing of “Home Alone” in The Anchor Winter Garden for this festive film showing as part of its showing of holiday music classics. 9 p.m., The Anchor Boston, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” Live from Roslindale Square

Enjoy a live performance of Vince Guaraldi's 1965 soundtrack of the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in Roslindale Square tonight. 7-8 p.m., The Square Root, 2 Corinth St., Roslindale.

South Shore Holiday Trolley Tour

Celebrate the season with this adults-only trolley tour featuring some of the South Shore’s best holiday light displays, while enjoying holiday music and more. Halfway through the tour enjoy a stop at the Liberty Publick House in Holbrook for a complimentary glass of beer or wine, plus guests will receive surprise souvenirs to remember their event. Tickets are $49. 7-10 p.m., Wollaston T station.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Holiday Movie: “Diehard”

Catch a viewing of “Diehard” in The Anchor Winter Garden for this festive film showing as part of its showing of holiday music classics. 9 p.m., The Anchor Boston, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Cocoa With Characters

The kiddos will love meeting Curious George and having a special coao with characters at the Boston Children’s Museum this morning. Tickets are $40 and include early museum admission, hot chocolate bar, Snowmazing! Sock skating and the 10 a.m. performance of “Curious George: The Golden Meatball” and more. 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Snowmazing! at Boston Children’s Museum

Snowmazing! returns to the Boston Children’s Museum with Wheelock Family Theatre's Live Musical “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” sock skating, elves and more. Tickets are $10 per person (museum admission is required but not included). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment

Enjoy non-stop family fun with four or your favorite Disney stories as Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to Boston. This new ice show showcases characters from “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid” and Frozen. Tickets start at $10. Performances today at noon and 4 p.m., Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston.

17th Annual A Christmas Celtic Sojourn

A Christmas Celtic Sojourn returns to Boston with a live holiday performance that has entertained audiences since 1986. Enjoy a lineup of musicians, singers and dancers from around the Celtic world for this can’t-miss holiday event. Tickets start at $25. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Cutler Majestic Theatre, 219 Tremont St., Boston.

Urban Nutcracker

The Urban Nutcracker returns to Boston celebrating its 19th season at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky and also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied throughout the performance by a small live orchestra. Tickets start at $29. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carolbrings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“A Christmas Carol”

This year be sure to catch the North Shore Music Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a tradition you want to share with your friends and family. Dec. 6-22. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly.

The 2019 Holiday Pops

The 2019 Holiday Pops is one of the most popular local traditions of the season. Enjoy performances filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-along and a visit from Santa Claus. Performances today at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston.

36th Annual Menorah Lighting on the Boston Common

Celebrate the 36th annual lighting of New England’s tallest Menorah at a grand ceremony tonight with CJP President Rabbi Marc Baker and other dignitaries, along with live music, warm beverages and Chanukah treats for the whole family. 4 p.m., Brewer Fountain on Boston Common next to the Park Street T stop on Tremont Street.

Holiday Movie: “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Catch a viewing of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in The Anchor Winter Garden for this festive film showing as part of its showing of holiday music classics. 4:30-6:30 p.m., The Anchor Boston, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

South Shore Holiday Trolley Tour

Celebrate the season with this adults-only trolley tour featuring some of the South Shore’s best holiday light displays, while enjoying holiday music and more. Halfway through the tour enjoy a stop at the Liberty Publick House in Holbrook for a complimentary glass of beer or wine, plus guests will receive surprise souvenirs to remember their event. Tickets are $49. 7-10 p.m., Wollaston T station.