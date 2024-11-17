Massachusetts

25-year-old drowns in Lower Mills Pond in Easthampton

Authorities say two people had entered the water to rescue him but were unable to.

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who drowned in Easthampton, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call at 2:45 p.m. from witnesses who said a man was in distress in the Lower Mills Pond while kayaking.

Authorities say two people had entered the water to rescue him but were unable to.

The kayaker, identified as a 25-year-old man from Blandford, was recovered by police dive team members and pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

