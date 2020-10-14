Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

25-Year-Old Man Killed in Brockton Shooting

The incident took place in the area of 94 Belmont Avenue

Police lights
Metro

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot in Brockton, Massachusetts Tuesday evening, police said.

Brockton police responded to the area of 94 Belmont Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. At the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Plymouth County district attorney's office.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 11 mins ago

Here's Everything Mass. is Doing to Prepare for a Fall-Winter COVID Surge

coronavirus 26 mins ago

Boston City Councilors Mull Crackdown on House Parties as Coronavirus Cases Mount

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

The incident remained under investigation.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonBrockton policebrockton shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us