25-Year-Old Man Killed in Brockton Shooting

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot in Brockton, Massachusetts Tuesday evening, police said.

Brockton police responded to the area of 94 Belmont Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. At the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Plymouth County district attorney's office.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

The incident remained under investigation.