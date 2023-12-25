25-year-old Vermont man killed in Christmas crash

A man has died after he was thrown from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Bridport, Vermont, sometime around Christmas.

State police say Tyler Brouillard, 25, suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle crash in the area of 3284 Lake Street. It happened sometime between Christmas Eve and Christmas, police said; the exact time is unknown.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say Brouillard was driving his Dodge Dart on Lake Street when he traveled off the road, onto the shoulder. He over corrected, crossing the center of the road and exiting the west side of Lake Street. Police say his car continued north, going completely off the road where it started rolling.

The Bridport resident, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, police said. He died from his injuries.

Lake Street was completely blocked for a short period of time to allow the crash reconstruction team and drone team to survey the scene.

Police noted in their report that the road was wet, and there was light rain, but an investigation into the crash, including its cause, remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-388-4919.