Marking the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere's midnight ride

Almost 250 years after the Battles of Lexington and Concord ignited the American Revolution, the town of Concord is getting ready to commemorate the pivotal moment with a striking symbol: a 10-foot-tall lantern.

The oversized sculpture, unveiled Sunday night, serves as a tribute to the legendary signal from Boston's Old North Church that warned the Minutemen of approaching British troops on the eve of April 19, 1775.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's iconic phrase "One if by land, two if by sea" came to life as families, history enthusiasts, and reenactors gathered in front of the Concord Museum to witness the lighting of the lantern.

The original lantern that inspired this monumental artwork lives within the museum's walls. Local designer Bill Crosby of Crosby Design dedicated six months to crafting the structure.

"A couple of these things have to be custom-made because we're matching the very small one that was on the original lantern," Crosby said. "I grew up in this town, you kind of get it embedded, you know what I mean? Everyone is here asking about it, talking about it."

The crowd waited to welcome 17 cyclists, who retraced Paul Revere's historic ride from Boston to Concord, carrying an LED torch in an Olympic-style relay. Tim Wilson, the lead cyclist, emphasized the effort to follow Revere's route as closely as possible, connecting the past with the present.

Liviana "Livvi" Stevens, 11, had the honor of lighting the lantern and singing the national anthem.

"I think it's actually really cool. I love history," Liviana said of her traditional costume. Her 9-year-old brother, Beckham, was equally excited to support his sister and enjoy the event.

Lisa Krassner, the executive director of the Concord Museum, emphasized the importance of the commemoration.

"It's really just a moment in which we as a community can come together and commemorate and celebrate 250 years of what we fought for here in terms of democracy, liberty, equality, freedom," Krassner said. "You know, things that we still value today in our country."

The giant lantern will remain on display at the Concord Museum until April 19, when it will take a prominent place in the town's commemorative parade.