It’s pretty incredible when you think about how much history is right here in our backyard.

And it all started with Paul Revere and his midnight ride on April 18, 1775, riding through the streets of Boston into Lexington and Concord to warn the minutemen that the British troops were coming.

The commemoration of these historic events begins tonight at 5:30 with a historic reenactment at Paul Revere House, followed by a Lantern Service at the Old North Church at 7, honoring the “two if by sea” signal from the church’s steeple.

Then at 7:30 p.m., Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be at the Paul Revere Mall to commemorate the start of his ride, on the eve of the American Revolution.

Then it’s on to Lexington and Concord on Saturday for historic reenactments of the battles there.

People from all over the country have traveled here for these events.

"We want our descendants to know. We are so excited," said Julie Maddox, who is visiting from Utah.

Matthew Maddox..."We have this connection to your ancestors, to that great heritage, and how much they fought and struggled to give us all those freedoms that we have today," added Matthew Maddox.

"I think it's awesome. I'm so excited about it," said Jeanine Withers.

The Lexington 250 events run all day Saturday, starting bright and early at 5:15 a.m. with the reenactment of the Battle of Lexington. Then at 11, there will be the Battle Green rededication

Lexington’s Patriots’ Day Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. And finally, the Patriots’ Day concert is at 7 p.m.

“Being able to come back, being able to perform and represent the United States Army, and being able to commemorate the battle that happened in 1775 -- 250 years ago -- is quite an honor for me," Staff Sergeant Jay Healey of the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps said.

"We are the stewards of this piece of land where it happened, so we want to share that with everyone," added Suzie Barry, chair of the Lex250 Commission.

“We have to, I think, reinvigorate ourselves with what happened in the American Revolution so that we can make sure that we remain strong and vigilant," said documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, who is working on a documentary about the American Revolution scheduled for release later this year.

If you're planning to attend, definitely give yourself extra time to get where you’re going this weekend – as it’s a very busy time with so many events – and restricted parking in some areas.