Woman, Allegedly Drunk, Drives Down Stairs By Portland Police Department

The 26-year-old woman told police she was just following her GPS directions, but police felt her "her excessive blood alcohol level" was to blame

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Evan Ringle

Portland Maine Police Department/Facebook

A 26-year-old woman drove through the police department garage in Portland, Maine, across the pedestrian plaza, and then tried to drive down a set of stairs to Middle Street.

The woman told police she was just following her GPS directions, but responding officers thought it might be something else -- "her excessive blood alcohol level," Portland police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was issued a summons for OUI. It was not immediately clear when she was due in court.

Portland police said they are fortunate the woman didn't strike anyone with her vehicle and that the incident only resulted in a small amount of property damage.

But police took the opportunity to remind drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

"Please don't drink and drive," police wrote in a Facebook post showing two picture's of the woman's damaged SUV.

