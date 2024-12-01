26-year-old hospitalized after stabbing in Brighton

A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing incident in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston early Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 89 Guest St. at around 2:34 a.m.

Authorities say they found a 26-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital but his current condition is unknown, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time.