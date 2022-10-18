27 Dogs Removed From NH Home Amid Animal Neglect Investigation

Twenty-seven Labrador Retrievers were rescued from inhumane conditions in New Hampshire earlier this month, according to the Monadnock Humane Society (MHS), and the breeder is facing animal neglect charges.

The dogs were seized following a year-long investigation by an MHS humane agent involving New Hampshire State Police. The dogs, 13 adults and 14 puppies, were removed from a home on Oct. 5.

Many of the dogs were underweight, MHS said, and some had multiple parasites. One is being treated for Lyme disease.

The dogs will remain in the care of the humane society while the case moves through the courts. The care is expected to cost around $7,800 per week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Those interested in donating toward these dogs can visit monadnockhumanesociety.org/donate/

This is one of several recent neglect cases in the state related to breeding.

"“In just four short years, we have faced two of the largest dog cruelty and neglect cases related to horrific breeding practices in our community," MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth said.

In 2018, more than 50 dogs were removed from a home in Marlborough, New Hampshire, in what MHS said was the largest dog intake they'd ever seen.