28-Year-Old Man Dies in Manchester Pedestrian Crash

By Josh Sullivan

manchester police night
NBCConnecticut.com

A 28-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man has died after he was struck by a car Sunday night.

Manchester police arrived at a crash on Bridge Street to see a 2006 Chevy Impala that had collided with a 28-year-old man near the Kidder Street ramp, according to authorities.

The car was driven by a 34-year-old man from Manchester, and two other people were in the car. No one in the car was injured in the crash, police said. The man died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation by police. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 603-668-8711.

