28-year-old woman killed, 2 others injured in Granby crash

Officials have not identified the woman who died in the crash at the intersection of Pleasant and Barton streets

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

AMBULANCE NYC

A woman is dead and two men are injured after a car struck an SUV overnight in Granby, Massachusetts, shutting the intersection down for multiple hours as crews responded to damaged telephone poles and downed power lines, officials say.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, police were called to the intersection of Pleasant and Barton streets around 1:15 a.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle crash.

Officials say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Pleasant Street when it lost control for reasons unknown at this time and crossed into oncoming traffic, rolling over and striking a Lexus SUV.

The Jeep passenger, identified only as a 28-year-old Granby woman, was rushed by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she was pronounced dead, the DA said. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Jeep driver, a 30-year-old Granby man, was also taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Lexus driver, a 74-year-old Springfield man, suffered non-life threatening injuries, as well He was taken to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment, the district attorney said.

According to the district attorney's office, the intersection of Pleasant and Barton streets was closed for around eight hours to accommodate the on-scene investigation and to give workers time to repair the damaged telephone poles and downed power lines.

The district attorney said no charges have been filed at this time. The fatal crash and its cause remain under investigation.

