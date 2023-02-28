Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

28-Year-Old Woman Wounded During Shooting in Brockton, Police Say

Police responded on Monday night to the shooting, which happened on Menlo Street

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A woman was wounded during a shooting on Monday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, the city's police department announced Tuesday morning.

The Brockton Police Department got a gunfire alert through its ShotSpotter system just before 11 p.m. Monday, police said, adding that the gunshot detector reported several rounds being fired on Menlo Street. Nearby residents also called police, reporting that they heard shots and a vehicle speeding down the road, according to police.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a male and a female in a parked SUV. The 28-year-old woman had been shot, and she was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

An investigation remained ongoing, any anyone with information about the shooting has been urged to contact authorities at 508-941-0234.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Brockton News

Brockton Feb 27

Man, 33, Killed in Shooting in Brockton, Authorities Say

Brockton Feb 27

Woman Hospitalized After Fire in Brockton

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us