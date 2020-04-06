Local
29 New Coronavirus Deaths in Mass. as Total Number of Cases Nears 14,000

To date, there are 13,837 coronavirus cases across Massachusetts and 260 people have died, health officials said Monday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Twenty-nine more Massachusetts residents have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures released Monday by the state's Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 260.

Health officials also announced 1,337 new cases of COVID-19, meaning there are now nearly 14,000 cases of the virus across the commonwealth.

The majority of the 13,837 positive cases continue to be residents living in Middlesex, Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Worcester and Plymouth counties.

Health officials say 1,241 people have required hospitalization so far. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, pneumonia, or death.

Gov. Baker confirmed Monday that the state had received 100 ventilators from the national stockpile and said those would be sent out starting today.

At Eastern Bank's corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker announced a new fund that will support vulnerable populations across the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.

