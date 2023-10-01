Merrimack River

29-year-old woman's body found along shore of Merrimack River

New Hampshire State Police are investigating this as a possible drowning and said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death for Ashlee Krauss.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman's body was found along the shore of the Merrimack River in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday afternoon, and state police say they are investigating it as a possible drowning.

State police received a call around 12 p.m. from a homeowner who discovered the body, and then the city's police and fire departments, marine patrol and the medical examiner's office responded to the scene.

The woman has been identified as 29-year-old Ashlee Krauss, of Manchester. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine her cause of death.

Anyone who may have recently spoken to Krauss or has additional details on this incident is asked to contact State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or call State Police dispatch at 603-223-4381.

