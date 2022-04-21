Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

$2K Rent in a Boston High-Rise? A New Housing Option in the South End

7INK is a new concept in the South End that allows you to rent spaces by the room, instead of a full apartment, in a high-rise building that you share with the community

By Brian Burnell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just as Boston rents reach record levels a new building has opened in the South End, with an alternative housing option called "inclusive living."

With Boston rents at an all-time high this may be the perfect time for 7INK.  It's a brand new concept in the South End.  

"The latest data is an apartment averages over $3,000 a month in the city.  And you can come here and we can actually put you into the building for under $2,000 a month with every included," Ted Tye of National Development explained.

It can be a good option if you don't mind roommates.  There are 180 apartments from studios to four bedrooms, which you rent by the bedroom. You'll share community spaces, including a big kitchen and a roof deck.  There are private workspaces, and the old Boston Garden scoreboard overlooks the lobby.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's a high-tech building, with some low-tech classics. Each room features a murphy bed to offer sofa space and a sleep space.

It's like house sharing, but in a gleaming high-rise.  They plan events constantly and even help find compatible roommates.

For more information on the community, click here.

More on housing in Boston

Housing Apr 20

Tell Us: Are You Struggling to Find Affordable Housing in the Boston Area?

Rent Apr 21

Average Rents in Boston Are the Highest They've Ever Been

This article tagged under:

BOSTONHousingSouth EndRent7INK
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us