dorchester

2nd Arrest Made in Deadly Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

Eighteen-year-old Kareem Garnett, Jr., of Dorchester, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Cameron Street and later pronounced dead

By Melissa Buja

Cameron Street shooting Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with Wednesday's fatal shooting of a man in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.

The 17-year-old male, from Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday night, Boston police said. The teen, who has not been publically identified, is facing charges of delinquent to wit; manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

A 15-year-old is in custody after a person was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police had been called to the area of 6 Cameron St. sometime before 12:11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Kareem Garnett, Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Garnett was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While police were on the scene investigating, a 16-year-old male, from Dorchester, was arrested after authorities said he had a firearm in his possession.

The teenager was charged with delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition and possession of a loaded firearm. It's unclear if he is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

