2nd Mass. immigration attorney, also US citizen, told to leave country in DHS email

Carmen Bello is the second immigration attorney in Massachusetts to tell NBC10 Boston she has received a message from the Department of Homeland Security telling her to self-deport

By Staff Reports

A second Massachusetts immigration attorney says she received a letter from the federal government telling her to leave the country despite being a U.S. citizen.

Carmen Bello, an attorney based in Norwood, was told to self-deport in a letter from the Department of Homeland Security.

The letter cites an expiration of her parole, but Bello says she's been a U.S. citizen for nearly 20 years and isn't under parole.

Bello says many of her clients also received the same letter.

"Pretty much going by whatever email we have in the parole application, we're getting sent a letter. And they're not even checking if it's the attorney's email or the applicant's email," Bello said. "I think there's a lack of responsibility on the department on sending the letters like this."

A Massachusetts immigration attorney, a U.S. citizen, received a shocking email from the federal government: an immigration notice which said she had to leave the country immediately. "I think it's really scary this is going on, I think it says they're not being careful," Nicole Micheroni said.

Another immigration attorney, Nicole Micheroni, received a similar letter Friday. She is also a U.S. citizen, born in Newton and raised in Sharon.

"At first I thought it was for a client, but I looked really closely and the only name on the email was mine," Micheroni told NBC10 Boston this weekend. "So it said my parole status had been terminated and I should leave the country within seven days."

A DHS parole termination notice email that was sent to Massachusetts immigration attorney Nicole Micheroni.
"CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email — such as an American citizen contact — was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients," a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement. "CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis."

