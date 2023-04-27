Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Restaurants

2nd Outpost of Boozy Taco Chain Plans to Open in Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

This file photo shows rock shrimp tacos at Bartaco in Boston on Jan. 4, 2019.
Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A small chain of street food spots with influences ranging from California to Mexico to South America is planning to open a second location in Boston.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Bartaco is looking to open in the Fenway, moving into a space on Van Ness Street. The hearing notice indicates that the new location would have a dining area with a bar as well as a patio for the warmer months, and it hopes to acquire a full liquor license. If approved, the new outlet of Bartaco would join another in Fort Point along with approximately 20 others that are mostly on the East Coast. (The first Bartaco opened in Port Chester, NY, in 2011.)

The address for the proposed new location of bartaco in the Fenway is 100 Van Ness Street (Suite 106), Boston, MA, 02215. The website for the chain can be found at bartaco.com.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

RestaurantsBostonfenway
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us