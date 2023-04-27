2nd Outpost of Boozy Taco Chain Plans to Open in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A small chain of street food spots with influences ranging from California to Mexico to South America is planning to open a second location in Boston.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Bartaco is looking to open in the Fenway, moving into a space on Van Ness Street. The hearing notice indicates that the new location would have a dining area with a bar as well as a patio for the warmer months, and it hopes to acquire a full liquor license. If approved, the new outlet of Bartaco would join another in Fort Point along with approximately 20 others that are mostly on the East Coast. (The first Bartaco opened in Port Chester, NY, in 2011.)

The address for the proposed new location of bartaco in the Fenway is 100 Van Ness Street (Suite 106), Boston, MA, 02215. The website for the chain can be found at bartaco.com.