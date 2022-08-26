Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
SUV crash

2nd Person Dies After NH SUV Rollover Crash

The woman was one of three adults ejected from a Chevrolet Tahoe that was discovered on its roof on Ledge Pond Road in Madison Sunday afternoon, according to New Hampshire State Police

By Asher Klein and Jake Levin

A woman has become the second person to die in the crash of an SUV that flipped over on a road in New Hampshire over the weekend, police said Friday.

Ann-Marie Sargent, a 40-year-old from Albany, New Hampshire, died of her injuries Thursday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

She was one of three adults ejected from the Chevrolet Tahoe, discovered on its roof on Ledge Pond Road in Madison, New Hampshire, Sunday afternoon. All of the adults were critically hurt, and five children inside the SUV had minor injuries.

Kevin Sargent, a 44-year-old from Albany, died Wednesday, police have said. The other injured adult had been flown to Maine Medical Center in critical condition as well; his condition wasn't provided Friday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash on Ledge Pond Road in Madison around 3:47 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities have previously said that investigators believe none of the three adults was wearing a seatbelt when the Tahoe flipped while traveling south on Route 16.

This article tagged under:

SUV crashNew HampshireNew Hampshire State Policedeath investigationMadison
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us