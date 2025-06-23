2nd person dies after small plane crash in Beverly

Days after a small plane crashed in Beverly, Massachusetts, a second person has died.

The single-engine aircraft crashed Thursday on Sam Fonzo Drive near Beverly Regional Airport, from which it had just taken off. Police and fire crews responded to find it significantly damaged, resting against a utility pole, with two men trapped inside.

The pilot, 30-year-old Geoffrey Andrews of Melrose, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. The passenger, whose name was not released, was flown to a hospital with critical injuries.

Prosecutors said Monday that a second person had died, but did not immediately reveal any other information.

The incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and Massachusetts State Police.