Massachusetts

2nd person dies after small plane crash in Beverly

The single-engine plane crashed Thursday in Beverly, Massachusetts.

By Staff Reports

Days after a small plane crashed in Beverly, Massachusetts, a second person has died.

The single-engine aircraft crashed Thursday on Sam Fonzo Drive near Beverly Regional Airport, from which it had just taken off. Police and fire crews responded to find it significantly damaged, resting against a utility pole, with two men trapped inside.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The pilot, 30-year-old Geoffrey Andrews of Melrose, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. The passenger, whose name was not released, was flown to a hospital with critical injuries.

The Essex County DA's Office identified the pilot who died in the small plane crash Thursday in Beverly, Massachusetts, as Geoffrey Andrews, 30, of Melrose.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Prosecutors said Monday that a second person had died, but did not immediately reveal any other information.

The incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and Massachusetts State Police.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us