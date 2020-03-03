New Hampshire’s 1st Coronavirus Patient Went to Event Despite Isolation, Officials Say

New Hampshire's first coronavirus patient, a hospital employee, went to an event on Friday despite being told to stay isolated, officials say, and all others who went to the event are now being told to stay isolated.

The announcement on Tuesday came as state health officials said a second person in the state is presumed to have the new coronavirus, COVID-19. That person was in close contact with the first patient.

The second, presumed patient is a man, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, which didn't provide additional details or say exactly where he came into contact with the first patient.

The first patient is an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the hospital has announced. It is not aware of any patients being exposed in clinical areas and has identified any staff who might have been exposed.

State health officials said that the first coronavirus patient "attended an invitation-only private event on Friday" despite being told to stay isolated. That person has now been ordered to remain isolated and all others who came into "close contact" with them at the event were asked to stay isolated for 14 days.

The second presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, is isolated at their home in Grafton County, officials said.

Health officials have confirmed a second coronavirus death within the United States. Washington state announced overnight that another patient with coronavirus, a man in his 70s with underlying health problems, has died. So far, at least 85 cases were confirmed within the United States since March 1, including the first cases in New York and Rhode Island.