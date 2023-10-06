gun violence

2nd suspect in Holyoke shooting that killed pregnant woman's baby due in court

Video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows the moment the fight broke out, as one of the suspects left the Almonte Bodega

By Matt Fortin

Another suspect in the Holyoke, Massachusetts, shooting that killed the child of a pregnant woman who was caught in the crossfire is expected to appear in court on Friday, the Hampden District Attorney's Office announced.

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, is set to appear in Holyoke District Court for an arraignment, as he faces a murder charge. He has been in the hospital following the shooting that happened on Wednesday, when police said three men got into a fight on Sargeant Street.

A second suspect — 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos — appeared in court on Thursday to be arraigned on a murder charge. He was held without bail, and a not guilty plea was entered.

A pregnant woman lost her baby when she was caught in the crossfire during a fight that turned into a shooting in Holyoke Wednesday.
A third suspect is still being sought by police.

The pregnant woman who was hit was sitting on a public bus, when she was hit by a stray bullet, police said. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors delivered her unborn baby. The infant did not survive.

An investigation remains underway.

Authorities said they have identified the remaining suspect who has not been apprehended.

