2nd teen arrested in deadly Dorchester shooting last month

Two days after one teenager was arrested in a deadly shooting last month in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police have arrested a second.

The shooting happened Aug. 12 on Trent Street. Police responded to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men, identified as 49-year-old as Leudis Mejia Sanchez of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The other victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said Wednesday that a 17-year-old male was arrested on charges of murder, assault to murder, home invasion, assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

Boston police arrested 18-year-old Manuel Guerrero of Dorchester on similar charges Monday.

Guerrero and the juvenile were both expected to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court, but police did not say when.

In both arrest announcements, police encouraged anyone "in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about the distressing events in our community" to call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125. The service is available 24 hours a day, police said.