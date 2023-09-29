2nd teen charged with murder in shooting of woman, 19, in Lawrence

Teenage boys, 14 and 15 years old, have been indicted in murder and armed robbery charges by a grand jury in a shooting that killed a young woman in Lawrence, Massachusetts, this month.

Essex County prosecutors had previously only charged one of the teenagers, 14-year-old Jobe Santiago, with murder in the death of 19-year-old Angie Aristy, saying that a second youth had been charged with assault. Jayden Torres, 15, is now also facing a murder charge, prosecutors said Friday.

The grand jury indictment on the Sept. 6 shooting was returned Thursday, prosecutors said. The two teenagers, both from Lawrence, were arrested a week later.

It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the grand jury's indictment, which moves their cases from district court to superior court.

Aristy was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a residence on Howard Street near Pleasant Street, prosecutors have said. She was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Leamsi Guzman, Aristy's girlfriend, spoke with NBC10 Boston in the wake of the shooting, calling Aristy loved and describing the shooting, which came out of nowhere as the two sat in a car.

"The only thing I remember is just her face," Guzman said. "Like, her face was pale white."