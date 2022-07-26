2nd Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

A storm last week produced two tornadoes in Vermont, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, confirming the second twister.
The newly confirmed tornado touched down in Waltham on Monday, July 18, a town over from where the other tornado was confirmed, in Addison.
That tornado was rated an EF-1; the Waltham tornado was an EF-0, according to the National Weather Service's office in Burlington. For context, Vermont averages one or two tornadoes a year.
An EF0 tornado has sustained wind gusts of 65-85 mph. An EF1 tornado has sustained wind gusts of 86-110.
Tornado warnings had been issued for parts of New Hampshire and Maine during the day's storms, but not Vermont. Another EF-1 tornado was confirmed in New Hampshire that day.