2nd victim dies after Dorchester double shooting

A second person has died following a double shooting last weekend in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police identified both victims in an update Sunday as 36-year-old Walter Wilkens, of Quincy, and 66-year-old Anthony McIntosh, of Dorchester.

Police previously said an adult male had died, while the second victim was in critical condition.

Officers responded around 9:47 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, to 38 Franklin Hill Avenue for a shot spotter activation and found two victims who had been shot. Both were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

There's been no word on any arrests.

The Boston Police Department said its homicide unit is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4470, or anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Anyone affected by this incident can call 617-431-0125 to reach the Boston neighborhood trauma team, which offers free and confidential support 24/7.