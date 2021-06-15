3 Adults, 3 Children Displaced After Dorchester Fire

Three adults and three children are displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester Monday night.
The fire broke out around 11:15 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department, and traveled from the first floor to the third at 61 Shepton Street. Everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.
Damages to the two-and-a-half story building are estimated at $275,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts was on scene to help the displaced people find housing. No further information was immediately available.
