Crews are battling a 3-alarm fire in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. on May Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Leicester Fire Department said on Twitter that they were responding to the scene of the 3-alarm blaze.

Rescue 2 responding to Worcester for the 3rd alarm structure fire — Leicester Fire (@LeicesterMAFire) June 5, 2021

The American Red Cross said it is also responding to a "Multi Family Fire," with an unknown number of adults and children displaced.

#WorcesterCounty Red Cross responding to a MFF- Multi Family Fire in #Worcester where an unknown number of adults and an unknown number of children are reportedly displaced. We will offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services. — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) June 5, 2021

No further information was immediately available.