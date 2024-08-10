3 arrested after shots are fired outside NH hookah bar

Three people were arrested early Saturday morning after shots were fired outside a hookah lounge in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said they responded to the Babylon Hookah Lounge on Maple Street around 2:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told officers that a man had gotten into an altercation with people inside the establishment, and one of the altercations spilled out onto the sidewalk. Employees then closed the door and told the man he wasn't allowed back inside. A short time later, several gunshots were heard coming from the parking lot.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Preliminary investigation determined that the man, later identified as 23-year-old Dominick Lundrigan, had shot a gun multiple times into the air. He was on scene when police arrived and was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

While they were investigating the incident, police asked other people to leave the parking lot. One man in a vehicle refused to leave. He was ordered to step out of the vehicle but did not comply.

The man, later identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Bunzigyie, of Westbrook, Maine, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Another woman, identified as Adhock Yac, of Lewisham, Australia, was also arrested when she threw a Solo cup at an officer after being asked to leave the area. She was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault.

In the wake of Saturday's incident, the city said it has suspended Babylon Hookah Lounge's business license pending a hearing on the matter next week. Police said the establishment has had multiple other incidents of health, fire and liquor infractions in the past.