3 arrested after teenager is killed in Springfield

Authorities have arrested three people after a teenager was killed in Springfield late Sunday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim in an apartment on Lionel Benoit Road, according to reports from WWLP.

According to authorities they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound and three other people in the apartment.

The teenager was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The three people in the apartment where arrested and identified as 20-year-old Xavier Rivera of Ware, 18-year-old Luis Reyes-Santiago of Springfield and a 17-year-old girl.

Rivera and Reyes-Santiago were arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday were charged with the following:

Murder,

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon

This is the 27th homicide in Springfield this year.