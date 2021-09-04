3 Arrested After U-Haul Truck Chase in Milford

Three people are under arrest following a police chase involving a U-Haul truck in Milford, Massachusetts that went through six towns before ending on the highway.

Police attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck just before 2 p.m. on Friday after the truck was seen driving recklessly through the center of Milford.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The truck initially pulled over but then reportedly fled the traffic stop. Police chased the truck through several towns including Hopedale, Mendon, Upton, Grafton and Millbury.

According to police, the passengers in the truck -- identified by police as Jessamine Gilman-Vorm, 37, of Marlborough, Ronald Carson, 52, of Natick, and Anthony Geyer, 29, of Framingham -- threw items out the window during the chase, which were allegedly found to be drugs.

The truck drove onto I-495 North where it ran out of gas near the Route 9 exit. The three passengers in the car then fled by foot into the woods where they were found and arrested.

All three are facing multiple charges including drug possession, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. It is unclear if they have an attorney.