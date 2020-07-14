3 Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Lynn Cookout

Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on the Fourth of July in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Five people were found shot last Saturday night on Fayette Street. All of them were hospitalized, and 35-year-old Noe Hernandez was later pronounced dead. One other victim remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Tyrell Berberena, 25, was taken into custody Monday on the Cambridge-Somerville line. He was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, as well as a charge of carrying a firearm without a license, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

The DA's office also said 22-year-old Marcus Carlisle of Lynn was taken into custody Monday in Long Beach, California. He is facing the same charges, but it is not clear when he will be brought back to Massachusetts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A 17-year-old suspect was also taken into custody Tuesday morning in Salem, the DA's office said. He will be arraigned Wednesday on the same charges.

Authorities are still searching for a fourth suspect.