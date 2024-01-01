Massachusetts

3 arrested in Dedham after striking Mass. trooper during car stop in Boston

Mark Garfinkel/ NBC 10 Boston

Three people are under arrest after a Mass. state trooper was hit during a car stop in Boston Monday morning, according to State Police.

Police have not released any information on the car stop, but say that the trooper who was hit was not seriously hurt.

A large police presence was seen at the Holiday Inn in Dedham shortly before 12p.m., where the suspects were believed to have fled. The Holiday Inn was hosting a sports card and autograph show at the time.

Three people were arrested at the scene. Authorities say there are no other suspects involved in the incident.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us