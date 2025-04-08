Massachusetts

3 arrested in Milton, charged with stealing 300 pieces of mail

Police had received multiple reports of mail theft involving stolen checks

By Marc Fortier

POSTAL SERVICE
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Three people were arrested Monday in Milton, Massachusetts, and are now charged with stealing 300 pieces of mail.

Milton police said they had received multiple reports of mail theft involving checks stolen from U.S. Postal Service mailboxes, prompting an investigation that led to the arrest of three people early Monday morning.

One suspect was taken into custody without incident. The other two attempted to flee in a vehicle, which was located nearby. After an ensuing foot pursuit, both suspects were apprehended with the assistance of Milton patrol officers and a state police K9 unit.

All three suspects are in custody and are expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including breaking and entering into a depository, receiving stolen property, possession of burglarious instruments and multiple motor vehicle violations. Police have not released the names of the suspects.

