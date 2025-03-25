Springfield

3 arrested in Springfield shooting that left 2 injured, police say

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts, say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of Union Station

File photo of a police cruiser in Springfield, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department wrote on social media that the shooting happened outside in the area of Union Station. Police responded around 3:45 p.m. to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were brought to Baystate Medical Center with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said three suspects -- an adult male, a juvenile male and a juvenile female -- were identified and arrested in the area of Edwards Street, Elliott Street and Chestnut Street.

None of the suspects' names were released.

A firearm was also recovered, police said.

The case remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

