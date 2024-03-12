3 arrested in Stoughton shooting that seriously injured teen

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a teenager last month in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Stoughton police announced they arrested three people early Tuesday morning in connection to the Feb. 23 shooting on McEachron Drive. Stoughton police received a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. on that day reporting gunshots in the area of McEachron Drive and found shell casings when they arrived at the scene but did not find any victims. Officers went to Good Samaritan Hospital and discovered a teen was in the emergency room being treated. The victim was transferred to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with serious injuries.

The Stoughton Police Department said Tuesday that it has worked tirelessly to bring those involved in the shooting into custody, identifying them as Christopher King-Yancey and Joseph Millwood, both 18. A third male teen was also arrested.

According to police, authorities executed a search warrant at a Reed Street apartment in Randolph and arrested King-Yancey early Tuesday morning. He is being charged with armed assault to murder; discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury; conspiracy to armed assault to murder; carrying a firearm without a license; and possession of ammunition without license.

Police then went to a Webster Street home in Randolph, where Millwood was taken into custody. He's facing the following charges: conspiracy to armed assault to murder; accessory before fact; accessory after the fact; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury; and armed assault to murder.

King-Yancey and Millwood are expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in Stoughton District Court. It's unclear if they've obtained attorneys who can speak to the charges.

The third teen arrested was not identified by police. He will be arraigned in Dedham juvenile court for accessory before the fact; accessory after the fact; and conspiracy to armed assault to murder.

Stoughton police thanked the Randolph Police Department for their assistance, as well as the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council.