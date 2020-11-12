Local

3 Arrested in Worcester Triple Shooting

Authorities say that a confrontation between the three led to shots fired

By Patrick Donnelly

Police in Worcester have arrested three people in connection with triple shooting Wednesday.

Worcester police said officers responded to a report of shots fired near 64 Madison St. at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At the scene, they identified two victims: Timothy Kane, 22 and a 16-year-old male, both of Worcester.

A third victim, Kashme Craig, 22, also of Worcester, was brought to an emergency room in the area, according to police.

Eight people were hurt in three separate shootings in Boston over the past 24 hours.

Authorities say a confrontation between the three suspects led to the shooting.

According to a press release, Kane is facing charges of improperly storing a firearm and possession of a large-capacity firearm.

The 16-year-old was charged with shooting a gun within 500 feet of a building, armed assault to murder and interfering with police.

Craig was charged with shooting a firearm within 500 feet of a building, interfering with a police officer as well as two counts of armed assault to murder.

All three suspects are charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a gun without a license and possession of ammunition without proper identification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

