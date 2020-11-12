3 Arrested in Worcester Triple Shooting

Police in Worcester have arrested three people in connection with triple shooting Wednesday.

Worcester police said officers responded to a report of shots fired near 64 Madison St. at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At the scene, they identified two victims: Timothy Kane, 22 and a 16-year-old male, both of Worcester.

A third victim, Kashme Craig, 22, also of Worcester, was brought to an emergency room in the area, according to police.

Authorities say a confrontation between the three suspects led to the shooting.

According to a press release, Kane is facing charges of improperly storing a firearm and possession of a large-capacity firearm.

The 16-year-old was charged with shooting a gun within 500 feet of a building, armed assault to murder and interfering with police.

Craig was charged with shooting a firearm within 500 feet of a building, interfering with a police officer as well as two counts of armed assault to murder.

All three suspects are charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a gun without a license and possession of ammunition without proper identification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.