3 Arrested, Including Man in NH, After Deadly Stabbing in Roxbury in August

Two men were arrested Thursday, one in Boston and another in New Hampshire, in the fatal stabbing of a man in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in August, officials said.

Another man was arrested Aug. 13, Boston police said Thursday, meaning a total of three people have been arrested in the Aug. 8 stabbing of 34-year-old Ricardo Garcia, of Boston.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Karonn Brown, 49, was arrested at his Mattapan home early Thursday morning by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, according to Boston police. At the same time, Boston resident Derrell Sanford, 26, was arrested in New Hampshire by federal law enforcement agents, including a U.S. Marshals task force.

The Boston police announcement didn't offer more details about the third man arrested in the stabbing, including what his name is.

It wasn't immediately clear if Brown or Sanford had attorneys who could speak to their arrests.

A person was stabbed to death in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Garcia was found with a stab wound near Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 8:35 a.m. on the morning he died. He'd been taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said at the time.