3 baby girls born at midnight on New Year's Day in Boston: ‘Welcome to the world!'

As the clock struck midnight, two hospitals in Boston welcomed the first three babies of 2024 -- all girls and all born exactly at midnight on New Year's Day.

Margarita and Roberto, of Dorchester, welcomed Selena at Brigham and Women's Hospital, according to a release from the hospitals. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

"All are doing great and resting comfortably," said Brigham and Women's Hospital.

This is the third consecutive year one of the first babies of the new year was born at Brigham and Women's, the hospital said.

Meanwhile, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Emily Margaret entered the world weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.

Emily is the third daughter of Eileen and Andrew DeRoma of Canton, according to Beth Israel. She joins 4-year-old Haylee and 3-year-old Kelsey.

At the same time, Min Li and Huaien Wang, of Quincy, welcomed their first child at Beth Israel. Ophelia weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measure 19.5 inches long.

The public affairs offices at five Boston hospitals, including Brigham and Women's and Beth Israel, stayed in touch on New Year's to see which hospital would welcome the first baby in 2024, according to the hospitals.