3 Brothers Charged in Connection With Sept. Fatal Shooting in Lowell

Three brothers have been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old last month in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Tyrone Phet, 22, was found shot in his car early on Sept. 14. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Friday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that three brothers from Lowell had been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting Phet while he was seated in his car outside his Spring Avenue residence just after 1 a.m.

Channa Phan, 27, and Billy Phan, 29, were arrested early Friday morning in Lowell and arraigned later in the day in Lowell District Court, Ryan said in a press release. Both men were ordered held without bail and are due back in court on Dec. 1.

Billoeum Phan, 28, was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire. He will be arraigned in New Hampshire as a fugitive from justice and will face extradition to Massachusetts at a later date, according to Ryan.

Investigators allege that the Phan brothers drove to Phet's house on Sept. 14, waiting a little more than 20 minutes before shooting him multiple times. The brothers then allegedly ran directly to their waiting vehicle and fled the scene, according to the district attorney.

In the days following the shooting, Channa Phan allegedly took steps to get rid of the vehicle that was used on Sept. 14, Ryan said.

It's unclear if any of the brothers have attorneys who can speak to the charges they're facing.

This case is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police and Lowell Police.