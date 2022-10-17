VIDEO: 3 Charged in Violent Attack in Brockton

A third person has been charged in a violent attack on two people in Brockton last month.

Police say Corey Gallagher-Lee, 19, turned himself in on Monday. He, along with two other suspects, is accused in an attack on two men – ages 68 and 35 – on Walnut Street on Sept. 24.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, according to police. At one point both victims are knocked to the ground.

Police did not provide details on the conditions of the victims.

Gallagher-Lee faces assault and battery charges, including assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The two other suspects, who have not been named, were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.