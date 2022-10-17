Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

VIDEO: 3 Charged in Violent Attack in Brockton

The three suspects are accused of attacking two men on Walnut Street in September

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A third person has been charged in a violent attack on two people in Brockton last month.

Police say Corey Gallagher-Lee, 19, turned himself in on Monday. He, along with two other suspects, is accused in an attack on two men – ages 68 and 35 – on Walnut Street on Sept. 24.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, according to police. At one point both victims are knocked to the ground.

Police did not provide details on the conditions of the victims.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gallagher-Lee faces assault and battery charges, including assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The two other suspects, who have not been named, were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Brocktonassault
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us